Netflix Swedish Original Series ‘Snabba Cash’ Rolls Cameras In Stockholm

Snabba Cash (Easy Money), the Swedish Netflix original series that is being produced by SF Studios, is underway in Stockholm.

Evin Ahmad, known from the feature film Dröm Vidare and two Netflix series Quicksand and The Rain season 2, is playing the lead. The show is a reboot of a trilogy of feature films based on the Stockholm Noir books by Jens Lapidus. Nordic major SF Studios produced the features and is also behind the TV adaptation.

Lapidus’ bestselling Stockholm Noir trilogy, set in the city’s underworld, have been adapted into more than 30 languages. Events in the series will take place ten years after the films, following Leya, a young single mom trying to make it within the startup scene who becomes entangled in the criminal world.

Jesper Ganslandt is directing, with Nicklas Wikström Nicastro producing for SF Studios. The series is written and created by Oskar Söderlund together with Jens Lapidus, who’s also serving as the executive producer.

The cast also includes Alexander Abdallah, Ali Alarik, Olle Sarri and Dada Fungula Bozela as well as Jozef Wojciechowicz (Z.E).

The show will launch exclusively on Netflix in 2021.

“When I am asked what my dream role is as an actor, I never really had a good answer – but now I do,” said Ahmad. “Leya is the dream role I have been waiting for all my life. It was so great when the Easy Money movies came along, it was something everyone wanted to be a part of. When I heard Netflix was making the Snabba Cash series, I did not envision a woman as the lead character. That is why it is even more exciting to be part of this project and to be able to shape this relevant story.