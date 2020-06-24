Netflix Sees Rise In Users Watching International Shows During Coronavirus Pandemic

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has revealed that the company’s 183M subscribers have been indulging in more international content during the coronavirus lockdown.

In an audio essay for the BBC, Hasting trumpeted the streamer’s investment in global shows, such as Money Heist, arguing that they “translate across borders because they reflect universal truths.”

He explained: “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen our members watching more content from other countries or cultures. In part, that’s because people have had more time to explore our service.

“In part, it’s because we’re discovering that the more global we become, the more important it is that we work with local, diverse creators to tell local, authentic stories that speak to us all.”

Hastings namechecked La Casa De Papel (aka Money Heist), which has snagged the attention of 65M users, as well as Germany’s Unorthodox and Italy’s Summertime.

He added that Netflix will continue championing “unheard causes and creating content that goes against the grain of what’s typically exported by Hollywood,” adding that these stories help inspire a “collective experience.”

It also happens to be good for business. Some 86%, or 13.5M, of its 15.7M new subscribers in the first three months of 2020 were based outside of the U.S. and Canada.