Netflix Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Lucifer’ Season 5 With Video Of Lord Of Hell’s Most Devilish Moments

The Lord of Hell is coming back and he is appropriately devilish as ever. Netflix has announced that the first part of the fifth season of Lucifer will debut on August 21. Along with the date reveal, the streamer released 66.6 seconds (see what they did there?) of some of Lucifer’s greatest hits, which mostly include his hottest, sexiest, most devilish moments.

The news of the premiere date comes almost a month after Deadline reported the series star Tom Ellis has closed a deal to return as the title character for a sixth season. Netflix was previously in talks with series producer Warner Bros. TV about another installment of the comic book drama ahead of the fifth season, which had been billed as a final installment after the streaming giant rescued the supernatural series from Fox, where it was canceled after three seasons. Executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson also closed new deals for another season.

The series follows Ellis’s Lucifer who is bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell. He resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD — specifically detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German). In the fifth season, the stakes are higher than ever. Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, “will they or won’t they?”