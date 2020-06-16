Netflix Hires Warner Bros’ Michelle Slavich As VP Publicity

Michelle Slavich, the EVP Global Publicity & Strategy at Warner Bros overseeing film publicity for WB and New Line Cinema, has been hired at Netflix as VP Publicity. In the newly created role she will lead publicity for the streaming service’s series, films and documentaries in the U.S. and Canada.

The move comes after the exit last month of Julie Fontaine, who oversaw film publicity.

Slavich’s new job reunites her with Netflix chief communications offers Rachel Whetstone, both of who worked together at YouTube. At the Google-owned video giant, Slavich was head of entertainment communications, managing corporate, entertainment and music PR along with brand and publicity campaigns for YouTube Red, YouTube Music and YouTube TV.

She previously had executive roles at Universal Studios Home Entertainment, and before that was in public affairs Rogers & Associates, and worked Internet startup PeopleSupport Inc. Slavich began her career as a publicity assistant at Steven Spielberg’s Shoah Foundation before becoming an assistant/coordinator for three years at Spielberg’s DreamWorks/Amblin Entertainment.

Variety broke the news of the hire today.