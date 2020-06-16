Click to Skip Ad
Netflix Donating $5 Million To Black Community

Netflix is committing $5 million to causes supporting the black community, the streaming giant announced Monday.

“Tackling racism and injustice in meaningful ways means creating long-term opportunities for the Black community,” said Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. “The main role we play is through our funding of and member viewing of important content like When They See Us. As an additional step, today we’re committing $5 million to nonprofits dedicated to creating direct opportunities for Black creators, Black youth and Black-owned businesses.”

Netflix said $1.5 million of the pledged funds will be given to the Ghetto Film School, Film Independent Project Involve, Firelight Media and Black Public Media. The donation will also include $1 million to black youth organizations Know Your Rights Camp, the Posse Foundation and Black Girls Code, and $500,000 will go to black-owned businesses. Additional recipients will be announced in the coming days.

Netflix previously announced a $100 million fund to help film and TV industry workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting production shutdowns. The streaming giant also was among the first companies in the entertainment industry to announce support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

