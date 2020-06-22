Netflix Hires Director Of Originals In Australia

Netflix has appointed Que Minh Luu as Director, Local Originals for Australia. She is joining from broadcaster ABC and will be based in Sydney.

The exec announced the news on twitter, thanking her former ABC colleagues and adding that she was “ready to get crackin’ on this streaming biz”. Her work at the network included Diary Of An Uber Driver, Retrograde, and The Heights. She previously worked at local producer Matchbox Pictures.

Netflix confirmed the news and stated that Que Minh Luu will be responsible for commissioning its local originals in Australia. The streamer has not commissioned a large amount of Australian original content to date but did have local creme series Tidelands debut on the platform in 2018.