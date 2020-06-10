Netflix Creates Collection Of Film & TV Content “Highlighting The Black Experience”

Netflix has launched a collection of film and TV content for U.S. subscribers which highlights “powerful and complex narratives about the black experience.”

The ‘More Than A Moment’ catalog will include Spike Lee’s new movie Da 5 Bloods, Ava DuVernay’s 13th, and When They See Us, Mudbound, Orange Is The New Black and Ocar-winner Moonlight.

The platform tweeted, “When we say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ we also mean ‘Black storytelling matters.’ With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we’re starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience.”

The studio continued: “When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America.”

When we say “Black Lives Matter,” we also mean “Black storytelling matters.” With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience. — Netflix (@netflix) June 10, 2020

Netflix UK tweeted today “a list of powerful and complex stories about systematic racism and the black experience”, both on Netflix and other platforms.

If you’re unsure where to start, we’ve compiled a list of powerful and complex stories about systemic racism and the black experience, both around the world and closer to home: pic.twitter.com/YCnkR2fG2n — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 10, 2020

We revealed earlier today that Netflix has recently taken down sketches by controversial comedian Chris Lilley, which include the actor in blackface.