Bozoma Saint John Named Netflix Chief Marketing Officer; Leaves Endeavor

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has appointed Bozoma “Boz” Saint John to be its new Chief Marketing Officer. She leaves Endeavor, where she has served as CMO since 2018. Jackie Lee-Joe, who held the position, is leaving the company for personal reasons. She has been in Australia with her family since the start of the pandemic.

Said Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos: “Bozoma Saint John is an exceptional marketer who understands how to drive conversations around popular culture better than almost anyone. As we bring more great stories to our members around the world, she’ll define and lead our next exciting phase of creativity and connection with consumers.”

Saint John’s nearly 20-year career spans multiple industries including music and entertainment, consumer packaged goods, fashion, sports and automotive. Prior to Endeavor she worked at Uber as Chief Brand Officer; was Head of Global Consumer Marketing for Apple Music and iTunes (including iTunes movies, iBooks and Apple News), and before that head of the Music and Entertainment Marketing Group at Pepsi-Cola North America.

Said Saint John: “I’m thrilled to join Netflix, especially at a time when storytelling is critical to our global, societal well-being. I feel honored to contribute my experience to an already dynamic legacy, and to continue driving engagement in the future.”

The exit of Lee-Joe is an amicable one, and on her, Sarandos said that “Everyone at Netflix is grateful for Jackie Lee-Joe’s contributions and we wish her all the best.”

Said Lee-Joe: “I’m so proud to have led this team and all that we have achieved together during such an extraordinary time, fostering conversations about our films and shows that brought people together all around the world. I wish everyone at Netflix all the very best.”