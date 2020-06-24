NENT Group & Elisa Viihde To Combine Their Streaming Services In Finland

Nordic Entertainment Group, the company behind Nordic streamer Viaplay, and Elisa Viihde Aitio are joining forces to combine their streaming services in Finland later this year.

The two companies will launch Elisa Viihde Viaplay in the fourth quarter of 2020, a single platform that will house the two services’ original series, movies and kid’s content.

Elisa Viihde Viaplay will have the power to better compete with global streamers, such as Netflix, which continues to make inroads into Nordic content after partnering with Denmark’s DR in April to revive political drama Borgen.

Elisa Viihde Viaplay will be stocked with original shows including Arctic Circle, All the Sins and Shadow Lines, which was acquired by AMC streamer Sundance Now earlier this month.

Elisa CEO Veli-Matti Mattila said: “We expect viewers to embrace this innovative combined service that provides extensive content and represents excellent value for money. We look forward to working together.”

Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO, added: “Elisa Viihde Viaplay is the perfect combination of our respective strengths – a standalone streaming service that will address the whole Finnish market and provide viewers with an even stronger and more diverse offering.”