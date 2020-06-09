‘Guilt’ Writer Neil Forsyth Launches Tannadice Pictures With Objective Fiction

EXCLUSIVE: Neil Forsyth, the writer of BBC drama Guilt, has launched a production label that will sit alongside Objective Fiction, the producer behind Netflix and Channel 4 co-production Feel Good.

Forsyth has founded Tannadice Pictures, which will house all of his new projects and will establish relationships with other writers to develop new scripted shows.

Neil Forsyth Objective

His existing projects will be unaffected, including a second season of Guilt, starring Catastrophe actor Mark Bonnar, and an adaptation of British drugs baron Howard Marks’ autobiography, Mr Nice, with Sky-backed The Lighthouse.

Objective Fiction and Tannadice Pictures are part of Objective Media Group, which is ultimately owned by All3Media, the Discovery and Liberty Global-backed production group.

Forsyth and Objective Fiction previously worked together on RTS Award-nominated BBC drama Eric, Ernie and Me, about the iconic British comedians Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise.

Forsyth said: “I’ve always enjoyed working with Objective, who have been a supportive creative partner for many years. This is a really exciting opportunity, and I can’t wait to get going.”

Objective Fiction chief creative officer Ben Farrell added: “Neil is a creative force. A superb writer who absolutely understands the way the TV industry operates, both nationally and internationally.”