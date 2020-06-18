NBCUniversal And Sky Set Leadership For One Platform Global Advertising & Partnerships

NBCUniversal and Sky have set the leadership team for their One Platform Global Advertising & Partnerships initiative, which was first announced last month.

President and Managing Director of Global Advertising & Partnerships KC Sullivan will lead the unified group and bring the offering to market. Sullivan, who was previously president and managing director of CNBC International, will now report to NBCU Chairman Linda Yaccarino and “partner closely” with Sky Chief Business Officer Patrick Béhar.

Within the new global organization, Andrew Mortimer will now lead NBCUniversal + Sky Global Partnerships. As SVP of Global Partnerships, Mortimer, who was previously Sky Media UK’s Director of Client Strategy, will head a cross-functional team across the combined NBCUniversal and Sky. He will act as the strategic and operational bridge between the companies’ combined networks, properties and business units. Mortimer will jointly report into Sullivan and Béhar.

Max Raven will now lead Advertising & Partnerships for Global News, including the expansion of its Catalyst agency business. Raven most recently served as SVP for CNBC International’s commercial agency Catalyst. CNBC reaches almost 300 million homes outside the U.S. and providing access to the most affluent and influential audience in the world. Raven will now lead all advertising and partnership efforts for the news brand and as well as any future global news offerings from NBCU and Sky, reporting into Sullivan.

Sullivan, Mortimer and Raven will work closely with Krishan Bhatia, who leads business operations and strategy for NBCU. He will continue to report to Yaccarino.

First announced last month, the NBCUniversal and Sky global offering unlocks access for brands around the world across both Comcast media companies.