NBC Orders Coronavirus-Era Comedy Series ‘Connecting’ From Martin Gero & Brendan Gall

NBC has given an eight-episode straight-to-series order to Connecting, a coronavirus-era comedy, from Blindspot creator/exec producer Martin Gero, his frequent collaborator Brendan Gall and Universal Television.

Connecting marks Gero’s first sale under the major overall deal he signed with Uni TV this spring. He pitched the idea at the start of his deal and quickly sent material that showed enough promise for the network to greenlight it to series.

Written and executive produced by Gero and Gall, Connecting is an ensemble comedy about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times. Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, is the studio.

This is the latest coronavirus-themed comedy series to head into production. Netflix has Social Distance, an anthology series from Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan; Freeform picked up Love in the Time of Corona, from Fosters and Good Trouble co-creator Joanna Johnson. Additionally, former The Office executive producers Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein have been developing a remote workplace comedy series through Big Breakfast, a comedy banner under Silverman and Howard Owens’ Propagate Content.

Gero and Blindspot EP Gall often develop together, most recently sci-fi thriller crime drama Flashback, which received a script commitment with penalty from NBC this past development season.

Through his previous deal at Warner Bros. TV, Gero created, executive produced and showran NBC drama Blindspot, which is wrapping up it fifth and final season. Gero also executive produced the ABC drama series Deception.