NBC News Hire Of Ex-FBI Lawyer Lisa Page Draws Outrage From President Trump

NBC News has hired former FBI attorney Lisa Page, a key figure in the long-running Russia collusion investigation, as an on-air contributor with the title national security and legal analyst.

President Trump immediately reacted to the Page hire, blasting it on Twitter.

“You must be kidding???” Trump tweeted Friday night. “This is a total disgrace!”

Page debuted on MSNBC Friday afternoon in a segment on the battles between Trump and Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser, who painted “Black Lives Matter” on a boulevard leading to the White House.

The new NBC contributor came to public attention when her texts with lover and fellow FBI employee Peter Strzok were part of the Robert Mueller investigation into possible Trump-Russia collusion.

Page and Strzok were also involved in the probe of Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump’s choice for National Security Adviser.

Page is the latest former Obama administration official enlisted by NBC, joining former CIA Director John Brennan, Mueller deputy Andrew Weissman, and Chuck Rosenberg, who was chief of staff to former FBI director James Comey.