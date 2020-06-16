NBC Fall 2020 Schedule: Addition Of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Spinoff Starring Christopher Meloni Marks Only Change

NBC has unveiled a fall 2020 schedule comprised entirely of series that are yet to film new seasons. It is a strategy similar to CBS’ approach as both networks appear confident that they can get new episodes ready by sometime in the fall. (The official start of the 2019-20 season will likely be pushed.)

NBC is one of two broadcast networks, along with Fox, that are yet to make any pickup decisions on their pilots. It did, however, give a straight-to-series order earlier this spring to a Law & Order: SVU spinoff headlined by Christopher Meloni reprising his role as Elliot Stabler. Officially titled Law & Order: Organized Crime, the new series’ addition to the Thursday lineup marks the only change on the NBC schedule, which is betting on stability.

Related Story 'Manifest': NBC Renews Missing Plane Drama For Season 3

To launch Law & Order: Organized Crime, NBC is using the mothership series, Law & Order: SVU, which will take over the 9-10 PM portion of NBC’s two-hour comedy block, whose 2019-20 dwellers have all ended or have been canceled. (The Good Place, Will & Grace, Sunnyside, Perfect Harmony, Indebted)

New series held for midseason/summer include Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s Mr. Mayor, starring Ted Danson and Holly Hunter; Kenan, starring Kenan Thompson; and Young Rock from showrunner Nahnatchka Khan and producer/star Dwayne Johnson. Also set for later in the season are Good Girls and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Ellen’s Game of Games, Jimmy Fallon-hosted musical game show That’s My Jam; True Story hosted by Ed Helms and Randall Park, and game show Small Fortune.

NBC FALL SCHEDULE 2020

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET)

*Indicates new episodes available on Peacock

MONDAY

8-10 PM — The Voice

10-11 PM — Manifest*

TUESDAY

8-9 PM — The Voice

9-10 Pm — This Is Us*

10-11 PM — New Amsterdam*

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M — Chicago Med*

9-10 PM — Chicago Fire*

10-11 PM — Chicago P.D.*

THURSDAY

8-8:30 PM — Superstore*

8:30-9 PM — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

9-10 PM — Law & Order: SVU*

10-11 PM — LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME*

FRIDAY

8-9 PM – The Blacklist*

9-11 PM — Dateline NBC*

SATURDAY

8-10 PM — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery*

10-11 PM – Saturday Night Live* (encores)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 PM — Football Night in America

8:20-11 PM — NBC Sunday Night Football

For the most part, new episodes of the shows with asterisks will be available on Peacock’s free tier a week after their original airdate and on the paid tier the next day. There are exceptions for shows with SVOD deals, including This Is Us and The Blacklist, which will have “rolling five” episodes available on the free tier and won’t be available on the paid one. Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be represented on the streaming platform only by selected past seasons.

New Fall 2020 Series Description:

Law & Order: Organized Crime — The drama features Christopher Meloni reprising his beloved “Law & Order: SVU” role as Elliot Stabler, who returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he’s been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Throughout the series, we will follow Stabler’s journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.