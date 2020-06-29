Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Trans Teen Drama ‘Moonshadow’, Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Little America’ & Aaron Sorkin’s Lucy & Desi Project Among 12 Features Allocated California Tax Incentives

Got A Tip? Tip Us

NATPE Shifts Two Upcoming Events Online; January Miami Confab Intact For Now

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) has shifted two upcoming conferences to a virtual format due to concerns about COVID-19.

NATPE Budapest, an annual international event, will be August 25 to 27. NATPE Streaming Plus, an online version of a streaming conference that held its first edition last summer in LA, will be held September 15.

The two will be held under the newly launched NATPE Virtual banner. Organizers for the time being still plan to hold their regular Miami flagship event in January.

The virtual events in August and September will feature screenings and secured licensing, showrooms and private meetings, as well as content sessions and master classes.

“True to our vision to be the one source for global content, Team NATPE is deploying the most comprehensive suite of virtual experiences to complement our physical events and conferences,” CEO JP Bommel said. “The focus is on content and community. Virtual experiences are not intended to replace the essential face-to-face meetings but serve as an alternative platform to provide for monetization, connectivity and opportunity to distributors and buyers. NATPE Virtual provides a cost-effective alternative for creators, programmers and diverse storytellers and storytellers when the desire for content has never been greater.”

NATPE held its first annual conference in 1964 as TV was coming into its own as a business. For decades, the multi-billion-dollar syndication sector propelled the show, with station groups, programmers and producers meeting and often doing deals. In more recent times, with syndication in decline, the main event permanently shifted to Miami and has emphasized growth areas like streaming and international distribution.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad