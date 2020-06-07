The California National Guard has begun the process of leaving the Los Angeles area after a week-long deployment, according to a report citing sources.

The move comes even as protests continue throughout Los Angeles County and sporadic looting is still present in some locations, although not at the scale of previous days.

The Guard was deployed last Saturday in the wake of massive looting and fires in the areas of downtown L.A., Hollywood, Santa Monica, West Los Angeles and Beverly Hills that resulted in what Police Chief Michel Moore said was “hundreds of thousands of dollars” worth of damage.

The deployment came hours after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said there was no need for the National Guard’s presence in the city.

Since then, the National Guard has been present guarding government buildings and retail shops, and assisting LAPD with crowd control.

More than a dozen demonstrations are scheduled to take place today throughout Hollywood, East and South Central Los Angeles, and Glendale, among other areas.