National Geographic Launches Emmy Season Podcast ‘Consider This’

National Geographic Networks has greenlighted Consider This, a podcast focused on Emmy season hosted by veteran journalist Stacey Wilson Hunt.

The 12-episode series launched Monday and will feature longform interviews with Nat Geo personalities including Dr. Amani Ballour, Bobby Bones, Jeff Goldblum, Dr. Jane Goodall, Bear Grylls, Marcia Gay Harden, Keegan-Michael Key, Gordon Ramsay, David Thewlis and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

It also will take Emmy voters inside such shows as Cosmos: Possible Worlds, The Cave, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, Life Below Zero, Barkskins and Sea of Shadows with interviews of their showrunners and producers.

“We are a network that’s built on incredible storytelling,” said Christopher Albert, EVP Marketing Strategy and Global Communications for National Geographic and National Geographic Documentary Films. “In this most untraditional of Emmy seasons, we wanted to find a way to bring our amazing talent from both in front of and behind the camera directly to the Emmy-voting audience — literally straight into their ears — while also keeping everyone safe and socially distant.”

Hunt has spent years covering Hollywood for publications including Fortune, New York magazine, Vulture and The Hollywood Reporter.