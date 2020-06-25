NASCAR Releases Photo Of Rope In Bubba Wallace’s Garage, Admits Mistakes

NASCAR President Steve Phelps held a press conference on Thursday to detail the findings of an internal investigation into the rope, tied like a noose, found in the garage stall of No. 43 driver Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway last weekend. The organization also released a photo of the rope in question, which may have also served as a garage door pull. Phelps said 10 other garages were found to have rope pulls, but none tied in a noose configuration.

“As you can see from the photo,” said Phelps, “the noose was real, as was our concern for Bubba. With similar emotion, others across our industry and our media stood up to defend the NASCAR family…We are proud to see so many stand up for what’s right.”

NASCAR releases photo to the media of the garage pull rope formed as a noose from the Bubba Wallace garage Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

This image was provide by NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/Z4ZyBzpREF — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) June 25, 2020

Phelps admitted that his initial reaction may could have been more nuanced, but said he was concerned for Wallace, who is the only Black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. Wallace described Phelps as “in tears” when he initially told the driver about the noose. Concerns for Wallace’s safety have increased in the weeks since he advocated for NASCAR to eliminate the Conference flag from its events, which it did on June 10.

“Upon learning of and seeing the noose, our initial reaction was to protect our driver. We’re living in a highly charged and emotional time. What we saw was a symbol of hate and was only present in one area of the garage and that was of the 43 car of Bubba Wallace,” Phelps said. “In hindsight, I should have used the word ‘alleged’ in our statement.”

NEWS: NASCAR completes investigation into No. 43 garage stall at Talladega. Details: https://t.co/y8rtGKPIog pic.twitter.com/VFLNNNh4CF — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 25, 2020

Wallace has been criticized for being outspoken about the discovery of the noose and what it meant to him. Some even speculated that the driver had planted the noose himself to generate publicity. An FBI investigation debunked those theories, finding the rope had been attached to the garage door since at least October, which was long before Wallace occupied the stall.

“Bubba Wallace and the 43 team had nothing to do with this,” Phelps explained. “Bubba Wallace has done nothing but represent this sport with courage, class and dignity.”

Wallace posted a statement to social media earlier this week.