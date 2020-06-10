NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag At Events And Properties

NASCAR today banned the presence of confederate flags at its events and on its properties, stating that the flag “runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry.”

The statement continued, “Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all Nascar events and properties.”

See NASCAR’s tweet below.

The issue was most recently raised on Monday by Bubba Wallace, the circuit’s sole full-time black driver, who told CNN’s Don Lemon that the the flags should “have no place” in the sport. “Get them out of here.”