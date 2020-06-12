‘My Spy’: STX Dave Bautista Action Comedy To Stream On Amazon Prime By Month’s End

My Spy will hit Amazon Prime on June 26. Deadline first told you that STX was selling it to the streamer after theaters closed down due to COVID-19. The pic’s previous theatrical release date was April 17. I hear the movie may also be provided to Drive-Ins and other cinemas that are open should they wish to book.

The pic received a bit of a Canadian release pre-COVID, grossing around $200K. The pic has been released in some offshore territories like UK, Netherlands, Australia, Germany, South Korea and Hong Kong where it has collected close to $5M.

Directed by Peter Segal and financed by STXFilms and MWM Studios, the PG-13 movie follows JJ a hardened CIA operative (Dave Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, named Sophie (Chloe Coleman). He’s been sent undercover begrudgingly to surveil her family. When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment, she uses her tech savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing JJ’s cover Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance JJ finds he is no match for Sophie’s disarming charm and wit.

Jon and Erich Hoeber wrote the script. The pic also stars Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Chloe Coleman, Ken Jeong and Devere Rogers. Producers are Chris Bender, Peter Segal, Jake Weiner, Robert Simonds, Gigi Pritzker, Dave Bautista and Jonathan Meisner.