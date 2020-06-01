Music Industry Observing ‘Black Out Tuesday’ In Solidarity With Black Community In George Floyd Death

The music industry is observing “Black Out Tuesday” on June 2 in a message of solidarity in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Companies including Atlantic Records, Capitol Music Group, Columbia Records, Def Jam, Elektra Music Group, HitCo, Interscope Geffen A&M, Island Records, Pulse Music Group, Reservoir, Republic Records, Sony/ATV, Sony Music, Virgin EMI, Universal Music Group and Warner Records, among others, have committed to halting business activity on the day.

An image calling for a music industry “Black Out” on Tuesday, along with the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused, began circulating on social media on Friday. It called for Tuesday to be used as “a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community” via “an urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change.”

Related Story Sony Chief Tony Vinciquerra Speaks To Staff On George Floyd Murder And Ensuing Protests

In a posting Sunday on Instagram, Columbia Records said “Black Out Tuesday… is not a day off.

Instead, this is a day to reflect and figure out ways to move forward in solidarity. We continue to stand with the Black community, our staff, artists, and peers in the music industry. Perhaps with the music off, we can truly listen.”

In New York, Harlem’s Apollo Theater rescheduled its digital benefit event Let’s Stay (in) Together from June 2 to June 4. “The Apollo Theater stands in solidarity with our artists, our neighbors, and our global community and will observe Black Out Tuesday and #TheShowMustBePaused,” said Jonelle Procope, Apollo Theater President & CEO, and Kamilah Forbes, Executive Producer. “This is only a pause, because the movement for racial justice doesn’t stop.”

The Rolling Stones also tweeted support:

Mick, Keith, Charlie and Ronnie stand with all who object to racism, violence or bigotry.#theshowmustbepaused #blacklivesmatter — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) June 1, 2020

The action follows days of nationwide protests after the death of Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with 3rd degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.