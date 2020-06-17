‘Murder House Flip’ Renewed For Season 2 By Quibi

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi has picked up a second season of Murder House Flip, its true crime meets home renovation series, from Josh Berman (CSI), Chris King (Penny Dreadful), author Katherine Ramsland and Sony Pictures TV.

Hosted by designers Mikel Welch and Joelle Uzyel, Murder House Flip is an unconventional show that takes on the country’s most infamous homes: the ones known for mysterious murders committed behind their walls. Homeowners turn to high-end renovation experts, Welch and Uzyel, to remove the stains of the past and take these homes from morbid to marvelous.

“Thank you all for your making Murder House Flip a success! I can’t wait for a bigger and better season of spooky renovations and telling it like it is!” said Welch.

“We are so grateful to everyone who responded to our show. I can’t wait to get some incredible new renovations underway. Looking forward to changing the lives of some very deserving homeowners!” added Uzyel.

“Murder House Flip was a genre mashup series pioneered by an amazing creative team. We can’t wait to continue our collaboration with Quibi as we build upon this successful first season. We look forward to showcasing more incredible stories and transformations!,” said Elyse Seder, SVP, Alternative & Syndication Programming, Sony Pictures Television.

Berman, King and Ramsland served as executive producers for season 1. Star Price (Active Shooter, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition) served as showrunner and executive producer.