“All Black Lives Matter” Mural Painted On Hollywood & Highland In Advance Of LGBTQ+/BLM March

"ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER" is painted on Hollywood Boulevard near the famed Chinese and Dolby theatres, Saturday, June 13, 2020, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A solidarity march between the LGBTQ+ and Black Lives Matter communities will be commemorated by a giant mural stating “All Black Lives Matter” painted at the intersection of Hollywood & Highland, the march’s starting point.

The march kicks off at 11 AM today and will end in West Hollywood at Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards. The large gathering follows last week’s march in Hollywood where a crowd estimated by some at 50,000 people marched.

Today’s march is meant to be a response to racial injustice. It arrives on the day when the annual LA Pride march and festival was to take place, an event cancelled because of the pandemic. The organizers of today’s march also experienced in-fighting that threatened to derail the protest because of concerns over co-opting and police involvement, among other issues.

The organization “All Black Lives Matter,” whose leaders come from the LGBTQ+ community, created the mural with the Trailer Park Group. The installation will be moved after the event and the city said it will try to find it a new home.

“Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera bravely started a movement at the Stonewall Inn in 1969. They stood up to systemic racism and bigotry. We must acknowledge and recognize the many tireless years of service and action by Black LGBTQ+ people,” the All Black Live Matter group said in a statement. “The LGBTQ+ community must extend its support to unite against oppression, police brutality, racism, transphobia, and the many other disparities disproportionately impacting the Black community.

“We are here to amplify Black Queer voices and come together in solidarity. Endorsed by BLM-LA and the Black Advisory Board, the All Black Lives Matter solidarity march aims to bring the community together to peacefully exercise our First Amendment rights and heal together.”

Attendees for today’s march are being asked to wear masks and avoid large crowds if they are at-risk or displaying symptoms of COVID-19 infection.