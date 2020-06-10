MTV Cuts Ties With Taylor Selfridge, Cancels Her ‘Teen Mom OG’ Special Over Past Racist Tweets

MTV has ended its relationship with reality star Taylor Selfridge and has pulled the plug on her new special after racist tweets from years ago resurfaced on social media.

“MTV pulled Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media,” the network said in a statement provided to Deadline. “MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice.”

Selfridge addressed her past comments during season 8 of Teen Mom OG.

“At the time, because I was younger, I wasn’t thinking it was anything negative. I thought ‘Oh, this is funny’ or something like that, but it’s not,” she said. “That’s my biggest mistake. just had to grow up, honestly.” Unearthed by The Blast, a series of 2012 tweets by Selfridge included statements like ‘We have to greet everyone at work but sometimes I won’t greet the Black people because they scare me,’ and ‘My uncle is dating an Asian. Aunt Ping please make me sushi.’ MTV’s decision to yank Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special came just before the special was scheduled to air last night. According to People, which first reported the cancellation, the network aired a Catfish rerun in its place.

On her Instagram account, which has since been made private, Selfridge addressed the special’s demise and her exit from the Teen Mom OG franchise on Tuesday night.

“As you guys know already our special didn’t air tonight,” she wrote. “I made the decision last week to not film the next season of teen mom OG with Cory for the benefit of myself and my daughter. I don’t believe the reality tv lifestyle benefits me any further at this point in my life. With current events being what they are and reality tv being selective in who they apply rules to or what is considered acceptable behavior, I do not have any further respect.”

Selfridge went on to address her controversial comments.

“Once again, I apologize for anyone I have hurt or offended in the past. I have addressed my mistakes many times on the network and I would like to move on and continue to be the best version of myself. My past does not define who I am today and I hope you guys can see the change. Please respect my decision to provide a normal, healthy life for my family.”

Selfridge’s exit comes on the heels of MTV’s decision to fire The Challenge cast member Dee Nguyen following insensitive comments she made about the Black Lives Matter movement and the killing of George Floyd.