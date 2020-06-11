MPTF And Milken Institute To Host Summit On Social Isolation During Shutdown

The Motion Picture & Television Fund and the Milken Institute Center for the Future of Aging will host a three-hour Social Isolation Impact Summit on July 1. “Amidst a viral pandemic, social distancing, and increasingly turbulent times, we’ve experienced a dramatic rise in isolation and loneliness in people of all ages, especially older adults,” organizers said. “Key influencers, service providers, and other leaders will provide inspiration and actionable insights to enable us to come together to effectively combat loneliness now.”

As public officials continue to urge people to stay home and maintain social distance whenever possible in order to stem the spread of COVID-19, organizers say they’ve seen “a heightened risk of social isolation and loneliness among people of all ages, especially among older adults. More than one of four adults aged 50 to 80 reported that they felt isolated even before the outbreak.”

The conference, they said, would emphasize “the role of practical solutions and opportunities for collaboration,” and “frame the issue, share reports from the frontlines, and spotlight strategies being successfully deployed, including a virtual innovation showcase.”

With an introduction by MPTF president and CEO Bob Beitcher, speakers will include:

• Donna Benton, PhD, USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology

• Tim Carpenter, EngAGE

• Marc Freedman, Encore.org

• Scott Kaiser, MD, MPTF

• Carla Perissinotto, MD, MHS, UCSF Health System

• Sam Polk, EveryTable

• Lisa Marsh Ryerson, AARP Foundation

• Kim McCoy Wade, JD, California Department of Aging

• Trent Stamp, Eisner Foundation

• Nora Super, Milken Institute Center for the Future of Aging

• Laura Trejo MSG, MPA, City of Los Angeles Department of Aging