Fox Soul, IHeartMedia And Motown Records Team For Limited Series ‘Motown Countdown’ With Angela Yee

Fox Soul, iHeartMedia, and Motown Records are teaming on limited series Motown Countdown, which will stream each Tuesday in July.

The four-part music and talk series will be hosted by Angela Yee, who co-hosts iHeartRadio’s nationally syndicated show The Breakfast Club.

Fox Soul, a free, ad-supported streaming network, launched this year as a strategic effort by Fox to extend the audience for its stable of syndicated TV series. Original programming will be followed by two hours of Fox TV’s locally produced programming. Fox Soul is available via iOS, Android, Apple TV, FireTV or on the web at foxsoul.tv.

The four-part Motown Countdown will stream live on the platform at 10PM ET starting July 7. Each 30-minute episode will feature a countdown of the top five “current torchbearers” in a particular category. The list of categories includes hip-hop, classic Motown, Andre Harrell-inspired hits and “songs encouraging change and revolution,” as a press release put it. Producers and artists will join Yee for debate and discussion.

“As we continue to grow Fox Soul into the premier destination for black culture content, being able to partner with iHeart and Motown to bring this series to the community is the definition of black excellence,” Fox Soul programming chief James DuBose said.

“Motown Records is honored to partner with Fox Soul and iHeartRadio,” Motown GM Marc Byers said. “The history of Motown has always been to push the culture and be the voice of Young America.”

The program will be executive produced by DuBose, Byers and iHeartMedia’s Thea Mitchem.