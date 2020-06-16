Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister, one of the most influential musicians of his generation, is to be given the biopic treatment.

Lemmy, which will take a look under the bass strings of the man, who along with Eddie Clarke and Phil Taylor wrote Ace of Spades, will be directed by Greg Olliver, who helmed the 2010 documentary Lemmy.

It will follow Kilmister’s life growing up in Stoke on Trent, becoming a roadie for Jimi Hendrix and a member of seminal psychedelic rock band Hawkwind before establishing Motörhead. The latter is widely considered to have paved the way for bands such as Metallica, Megadeth and Anthrax as well as Foo Fighters, whose frontman Dave Grohl famously gave a tribute to Lemmy at his funeral.

The film will be taken to Cannes by VMI Worldwide, whose Andre Relis will produce alongside Damon Lane. The screenplay was written by Medeni Griffiths with additional writing by Greg Olliver. Motörhead’s manager Todd Singerman and Steffan Chirazi will serve as Executive Producers. Production is looking to start early 2021 depending on COVID-19.

“Everything you’ve heard about Lemmy is probably true… not because he was embracing rock n’ roll clichés, but because he was creating them,” said Olliver. “Marlboro Reds and Jack Daniel’s for breakfast, speed for dinner – all true. But behind that steely-eyed façade of rock n’ roll was also a compelling, complicated and lion-hearted man who stayed the course and never gave up playing the music that made him happy. We’ve been carefully developing this biopic since 2013, making sure to stay true to Lemmy, Motörhead band members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee, and all the other folks that played important roles in Lemmy’s life. This will be a film they’ll be proud of.”

“It is a story of immense cultural importance,” added Chirazi and Singerman, “If the last five years of his absence has taught us anything, it is that he was more unique than anyone could ever have known because no-one touches the quality and sheer freedom of the man. Greg is a deeply-trusted part of our circle, and we are delighted to see this film coming to fruition.”

“Lemmy and Motorhead’s music had a major influence on my life and music experience. They were the band that started the crossover of metal and punk, VMI couldn’t be more excited to bring this story to the big screen,” said VMI’s Relis.