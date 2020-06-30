Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Starzplay Lands ‘Ramy’ Season 2 In Europe; A+E Networks UK Renews ‘Forged With Steele’; ‘Spring Blossom’ Trailer — Global Briefs

Got A Tip? Tip Us

NBCUniversal’s Monkey Kingdom Inks Development Deal With YouTuber MC Grammar

MC Grammar
MC Grammar

NBCUniversal International Studios’ UK production outfit Monkey Kingdom has signed a development deal with educational YouTuber MC Grammar.

Monkey will work with school teacher Jacob Mitchell to create animated and live-action content after he went viral for rapping children’s book The Gruffalo and later appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Represented by Encanta Talent Management, MC Grammar teams learning with music and broadcasts live weekly sessions on his YouTube channel, to inspire kids to read and fall in love with books.

Commenting on the Monkey partnership, Mitchell said it was “an instant meeting of the minds.” He added: “Together we will educate, entertain and empower young minds across the world.”

Monkey creative director David Granger added: “We’ve always loved creating formats around music. So, we’re thrilled with the opportunity to work with Jacob, and to build on his extraordinary ability to inspire and entertain not just kids, but also their parents and teachers.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad