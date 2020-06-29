‘Modern Family’ Alum Nolan Gould Signs With A3 Artists Agency For Lit Representation

EXCLUSIVE: Nolan Gould, best known for his role as Luke Dunphy on ABC’s long-running multi-award-winning comedy Modern Family, has signed with A3 Artists Agency for literary representation.

Nolan portrayed the role of Luke since the show’s inception in 2009 through the wrapping of its 11th and final season this past April. During his run, he shared in four SAG awards out of seven nominations for the role, among other honors.

Aside from television, Gould has appeared in films such as Friends with Benefits alongside Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis, and The To Do List with Aubrey Plaza. In 2019, Gould also starred in Yes, a dramatic film based on Tim Realbuto’s critically acclaimed off-Broadway play by the same name.

Additional film and television credits include Haunting Hour, Good Luck Charlie, Eleventh Hour, Field of Lost Shoes, and Abominable Christmas.

Gould continues to be repped by MCTalent Management, attorney Steve Younger and Artist & Representatives for talent representation.

A3 Artists Agency, a full-service talent and literary agency, signed the WGA Code of Conduct in November 2019.