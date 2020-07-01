Minor League Baseball Cancels 2020 Season As Coronavirus Spikes

Fans won’t be buying any peanuts or Cracker Jack at minor league ballparks this year. And they won’t be buying any tickets, either. Minor League Baseball said today that it has canceled its 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This will be the first season without minor league ball since MiLB the precursor National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues was founded in 1901.

Say it ain’t so.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” MiLB president Pat O’Conner said in a statement. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

It’s so.

The MiLB’s 2020 season was put on hold in mid-March along with the Big Leagues and other major sports as COVID-19 spread throughout the U.S.

So now the nation turns its lonely eyes to Major League Baseball, which said last week that its truncated 60-game regular season would start in late July. Since then, however, the coronavirus has seen a marked spike in cases around the country, and several MLB have opted out of participating.

Meanwhile, there’s no joy in Mudville today.