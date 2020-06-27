Milton Glaser Dies: Designer Of The Iconic ‘I Love NY’ Logo Was 91

Milton Glaser, who created the iconic “I Love NY” logo that powered the city’s tourism industry to new heights, died Friday after suffering a stroke with added renal failure complications, his wife said.

A native of the Bronx, Glaser came up with his logo concept while riding in another iconic part of New York – a taxi cab. He drew the first logo sketch on the back of an envelope using red crayon.

AP Images

The Glaser logo has black letters and a red heart shape. The symbol was first used in 1977, and save a brief rewording post the 9-11 attack and remains in use today. It is widely recognized around the world as branding the city.