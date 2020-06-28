Miley Cyrus Steals The Show At Global Citizen Concert To Combat COVID-19 Impact

Miley Cyrus finally admitted she needs help. No, not that kind.

The sassy songstress performed The Beatles’ song Help at an empty Rose Bowl, becoming one of the highlights of a two-hour concert special by Global Citizen that was designed to combat the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable and marginalized communities. The show aired on NBC and MSNBC and on various streaming platforms.

The concert, titled Global Goal: Unite for Our Future, was part of an online Summit that raised a claimed $6.9 billion in pledges from governments, corporations and philanthropists around the world.

Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, the Global Citizen concert featured performances from Cyrus and Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, For Love Choir, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, J’Nai Bridges with Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), Justin Bieber and Quavo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and select members of the Original Broadway Production of Hamilton with Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade.

The Concert included appearances from Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Naomi Campbell, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.