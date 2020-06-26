EXCLUSIVE: The Mickey Rourke, Sean Stone and Eric Roberts crime drama Night Walk has secured North American distribution via Grindstone Entertainment Group, with Scatena & Rosner Films taking global sales rights, Deadline can exclusively report.

Directed and produced by Moroccan-born filmmaker Aziz Tazi, Night Walk follows Frank (played by Oliver Stone’s son, Sean Stone), a Western traveler visiting the Middle East, where his girlfriend Sarah lives. After a tragic incident leading to Sarah’s death, Frank is wrongfully imprisoned by corrupt police, and under the guidance of the prison’s top shot-caller (Mickey Rourke) and the protection of his Muslim cellmate (French multi-platinum rap artist La Fouine), he unravels political corruption at the top seats of government in his quest for justice. Louis Mandylor and Patrick Kilpatrick also star.

Grindstone has a multi-year agreement with Lionsgate and plans a release for the pic next year.

Night Walk was shot in Los Angeles and Morocco. Tatyana Bulgakova, and Mostapha Mellouk also produced with Gato Scatena, Josh Chewerda, Abdelouahhab Tazi, Maria Zenati, Mehdi Belhaj, Ivana Nguyen, and Alex Cooray serving as EPs.