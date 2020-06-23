Michelle Byrd Named Producers Guild’s Associate National Executive Director

Michelle Byrd has been named associate national executive director of the Producers Guild of America. She’d previously been the PGA East’s managing director, and will remain based in New York. In her new role, the guild said, she’ll assist the PGA leadership’s “expansion, reach, vision and operations of the guild and its key programs.”

The guild said its current priorities include its ongoing efforts “to create standard protocols for productions during COVID-19; increasing diversity in membership through One Guild, as well as creating new programming and educational initiatives that serve this goal; the Producers Mark; green production initiatives; the annual PGA Awards; and the PGA Foundation’s Independent Production Safety Initiative.”

“It is a privilege,” Byrd said, “to work closely with the guild’s national leadership, presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, and national executive directors Susan Sprung and Vance Van Petten, to bring a fresh eye and perspective to serving and engaging members wherever they live.”

In her prior role, the guild said Byrd was “responsible for the growth and stewardship of the PGA’s East Coast membership and activities. Her accomplishments include establishing the guild’s first permanent home for member activities, restructuring the office’s Member Services team, and increasing visibility around the PGA Awards in New York and the Produced By: New York conference, which has matured into a must-attend event for East Coast-based film and television producers.”

Fisher and Berman said in a statement that “It is clear that Michelle’s outstanding and unsurpassed leadership in many areas of the guild, including her accomplishments growing guild membership; building a sense of community for producers on the East Coast, and countless other examples, exemplifies the talents she brings on a national level to the role as associate national executive director. We’re excited that she will be working closely with us alongside national executive directors Vance Van Petten and Susan Sprung on all aspects of the guild to help our organization and our members become stronger and more impactful than ever.”

“We are all aware of the challenges and hurdles that our industry is currently facing,” Sprung and Van Petten said, “and we are working day and night to identify and create solutions for our members. Michelle’s acute understanding of both producers and our Guild means that this promotion could not have come at a better time, both for leadership and our members. We are looking forward to continuing our work with Michelle on our current priorities and as we carve out viable, visionary ideas for the future of our industry and the guild.”