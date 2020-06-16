BBC Star Michael Mosley Teams With Warner’s Wall To Wall To Make First Show For Channel 4

EXCLUSIVE: Dr Michael Mosley, a science and health broadcaster who has built his name at the BBC, is embarking on his first project for Channel 4 — trying to transform the lockdown diets of a group of Brits.

Warner Bros. International Television Production company Wall To Wall will make the three-part fast-turnaround series, which has been working titled Lockdown Diet.

During the series, six members of the British public, who have struggled with their health and fitness during the coronavirus pandemic, will take part in a 21-day experiment to transform their lifestyle.

Along the way, they will attempt to improve their diet, fitness levels and immunity. Mosley’s wife, Dr Clare Bailey, will also take part in the series, providing the participants with healthy recipes.

Mosley said: “My hope is this series offers people practical advice to overhaul their lifestyles in what has been an anxiety inducing time for most.”

Anna Miralis, the executive producer for Wall To Wall, added: “I’m excited to be working with Michael Mosley and Channel 4 on this timely, life-changing series that will show us how to lose the pounds and boost our immune system. Never has there been a more crucial time to make our health a priority.”

Mosley has been presenting shows for the BBC for more than 12 years, often putting his own body on the line for on-screen experiments. He famously helped pioneer the intermittent fasting diet in Eat, Fast And Live Longer.