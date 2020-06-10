Michael Lombardo Named President Of Global Television For Entertainment One

Entertainment One has officially appointed former HBO president of programming Michael Lombardo as President, Global Television.

Lombardo, who was initially brought in as consultant, will oversee the studio’s development and production across scripted and unscripted programming on a global basis. Following its acquisition by Hasbro last year, eOne serves as the entertainment arm of the company and is charged with creating content from Hasbro’s library of over 1,500 properties including popular brands such as Dungeons & Dragons, Power Rangers and Transformers. Lombardo will oversee the television adaptation of Hasbro brands, shepherd eOne’s existing development and production slate, and create a new slate of premium content for global audiences.

Related Story Michael Lombardo Joining eOne To Become Head Of TV

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Michael to the eOne team,” said Steve Bertram, eOne’s President of Film & Television. “His incredibly impressive history of success during his long tenure at HBO resulted in some of the most ground-breaking, iconic television series over the past two decades. A true champion of creative excellence, Michael is the ideal leader to guide our television strategy at a time where audiences are demanding content of the highest quality.”

Lombardo served as President, Programming, at HBO for 12 years where he was responsible for overseeing all of HBO’s and Cinemax’s programming initiatives including HBO Films, HBO Sports, HBO Documentaries & Family and HBO Entertainment. During his 33 year tenure, HBO launched some of its most acclaimed and successful series including Game of Thrones, True Blood, Boardwalk Empire, The Newsroom, Silicon Valley, Girls, Veep, Looking, True Detective and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Lombardo also shepherded the development and production of the award-winning limited series Big Little Lies, as well as the first seasons of Westworld, Insecure and Divorce. He oversaw Cinemax’s first foray into primetime originals with the popular action series Strike Back and Banshee, as well as the award-winning series The Knick.

Most recently, Lombardo was a principal and producer, alongside director Peter Berg, at Film 44 and executive produced the noir thriller Dare Me for USA, based on Megan Abbott’s novel. He was also an executive producer on the HBO limited series Our Boys which premiered on that service in September 2019, documentary limited series The Defiant Ones, directed by Allen Hughes and documentary series God Save Texas for HBO alongside Lawrence Wright, Alex Gibey and Richard Linklater.

“Throughout my career, I have been driven by a passion for great stories. I’m excited to join eOne where we have some of the most beloved brands in the world to inspire our work, in addition to an outstanding talent-rich pipeline built by a team that I very much look forward to leading,” said Lombardo.