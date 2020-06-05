Michael Jordan To Donate $100M To Social And Racial Justice Causes Over Next Decade

Basketball great Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand plan to donate $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations “dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”

“Black lives matter,” said the statement on social media announcing the donation. “This isn’t a controversial statement.”

The move comes after Jordan released his own statement last week on George Floyd. “I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry,” Jordan wrote . “I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.”

Jordan has ramped up his activism since his playing days ended. He was previously criticized for his silent in not taking a stance on social or political causes. In one quote that became infamous, he noted, “Republicans buy shoes, too.”

Jordan is the owner of the National Basketball Association’s Charlotte Hornets.