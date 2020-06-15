Michael F. Goldman Dies: Manson International Film Sales Owner Was 80

Michael F. Goldman, who built and owned the international film sales company Manson International, died June 9 in Los Angeles. He was 80.

His death was announced by the Independent Film & Television Alliance.

Born in Manila, Philippines, Goldman later moved with his family to Los Angeles, graduating from Beverly Hills High School in 1957, and after a brief stint in the US Army, attended UCLA where he graduated in 1962. He then joined Manson Distributing, founded in 1953 by his father Edmund. He took over operations in 1975, selling rights to new projects and movies to overseas distributors on a territory by territory basis.

Goldman was a founding member of the trade organization the American Film Marketing Association (today, the Independent Film & Television Alliance), representing independent producers and distributors worldwide, and he helped launch the American Film Market in 1981. He served as AFMA’s first CFO at inception and was elected Chairman of the Board twice in later years.

“Key AFMA programs such as AFMA Arbitration and AFMA Collections had their origins during Michael’s tenure and his fingerprints are all over the governance structure that took AFMA from a loose collaboration to a more formal structure,” said Jean Prewitt, current President and CEO of IFTA. “The strong Association that exists today grew out of Michael Goldman’s commitment to the independent industry.”

After 1975, Manson ceased to distribute films in the United States and Goldman had the company focus solely on international licensing. In the early 1980s, Manson Distributing Corporation became Manson International, and in late 1986 Manson International was purchased by Winstar, Inc. Today, the Manson library resides within and is distributed by MGM.

Goldman is survived by his wife Giulia Gagliani Goldman; son Mathew Goldman and wife Junna Matsuda; son Nicholas Goldman and wife Cortney; stepson Gustavo Van Peteghem and stepdaughter Letizia Van Peteghem; two grandsons and younger sister Lorelei Shark.

The family is requesting donations be made to the Motion Picture and Television Fund.