Michael B. Jordan & Amazon Studios Launch ‘Night At The Drive’ Summer Screening Series With Focus On Multi-Cultural Voices

Amazon Studios and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society are hosting a nationwide summer screening series “A Night at the Drive-In” with the Black Panther star is curating with a line-up of features celebrating diverse voices in cinemas.

The series kicks off on July 1 and runs through Aug. 26. Attendance will be at no cost to local communities for the double feature-program. As part of the concessions for the screenings, all attendees will receive refreshments provided by Black and Brown owned businesses, which are Path Water, Pipcorn Popcorn and Partake Cookies. The line-up was also co-curated by Jordan’s newly formed marketing arm 8788 and Outlier Society, every other week through the end of August.

“When Michael and our friends at Outlier proposed this idea, we instantly agreed there was no better time to celebrate these inspired films featuring diverse stories while bringing communities together to share in the experience” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Drive-in theaters offer a unique experience in that they provide an inspiring and joyful communal experience while still maintaining safe social distance. A special thanks to our friends and colleagues at Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., Disney, Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures.”

“With this drive-in summer series, I hope that friends and families are able to not only enjoy, but to learn and grow,” said Michael B. Jordan, Principal of Outlier Society. “Now more than ever, amplifying Black and Brown stories means engaging culture to speak to hearts and minds about the world we live in. As we use this opportunity to reimagine community and proximity, I am excited that these films will be shared and celebrated all across the country.”

Jordan and Outlier Society have a TV first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Each week the featured titles will focus on a specific theme:

Movies to make you fall in love:

Love & Basketball (Warner Bros. / New Line)

Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros.)

Movies that make you proud:

Black Panther (Disney)

Creed (Warner Bros.)

Movies to inspire your inner child:

Hook (Sony Pictures)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

Movies to make you open your eyes:

Do The Right Thing (Universal)

Get Out (Universal)

Movies to make you laugh:

Coming to America (Paramount Pictures)

Girls Trip (Universal)

Those theaters participating include.

Vineland Drive-In – Los Angeles, CA

Overlook Drive-In – New York, NY

Solano Twin Drive-In– San Francisco, CA

Sacramento Drive-In 6 – Sacramento, CA

Las Vegas 6 Drive-In – Las Vegas, NV

Shankweiler’s Drive-In – Philadelphia, PA

Galaxy Drive-In – Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX

Showboat Drive-In – Houston, TX

Ford Wyoming Drive-In – Detroit, MI

Springmill Drive-In – Cleveland, OH

South Drive-In Twin – Columbus, OH

Jesup Drive-In Twin – Savannah, GA

Bengies Drive-In – Baltimore, MD

Ocala Drive-In – Orlando, FL

Parkway Drive-In – Knoxville, TN

Midway Twin Drive-In – Cleveland, OH

Glendale Drive-in – Phoenix, AZ

Transit Drive-In – Buffalo, NY

Badin Drive-In – Charlotte, NC

Monetta Drive-In – Augusta-Aiken, SC