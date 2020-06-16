MGM Inks First-Look Television Deal With Israel’s Tadmor Entertainment

MGM has struck a first-look television deal with Israeli production company Tadmor Entertainment, founded by oil and gas entrepreneur Gideon Tadmor.

The deal will see The Handmaid’s Tale producer develop and co-produce original scripted series for global audiences with the company, which has offices in LA, New York and Israel. The exclusive deal is for two years.

Tadmor Entertainment is behind feature films including Only, the 2019 Takashi Doscher-directed sci-fi film starring Freida Pinto and Leslie Odom Jr., Becca Gleason’s SXSW debut Summer ‘03, starring Joey King, Joseph Cedar’s Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer starring Richard Gere, and dramedy Swiss Army Man starring Daniel Radcliffe and Paul Dano.

MGM/UA Television and MGM International TV will work closely with Tadmor Entertainment CEO Emilio Schenker on projects.

The deal was negotiated by MGM’s President of Television Operations, Brian Edwards and Jerry Longarzo, Partner at Klevan Longarzo Vance Blumensaadt LLC for Tadmor Entertainment.

“Tadmor Entertainment shares our vision of putting the creative first to produce the highest quality storytelling that will captivate audiences around the world,” said Mark Burnett, MGM’s Worldwide Television Chairman. “This partnership with Gideon, Emilio and their impressive team will allow us to tap into an entirely new pool of established and emerging creative talent from Israel, and we look forward exploring the immense opportunities that lie ahead for us to collaborate on global projects together.”

Tadmor Entertainment CEO Emilio Schenker added, “It is exciting to know that MGM shares and believes in my vision of building an Israeli successful developer, financier and producer of amazing stories only Israeli writers can create. This deal with MGM is the first cornerstone in building out our international footprint and will propel us further.”