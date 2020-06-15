MGM Names Michele Imperato President Of Physical Production

MGM has hired 30-year vet Michele Imperato as the Motion Picture Group’s President, Physical Production.

Imperato has produced a wide variety of films across all genres, including Mike Nichol’s The Birdcage, Paul Feig’s The Heat and Ghostbusters, Josh Boone’s The Fault in our Stars, Catherine Hardwicke’s Twilight, and Craig Brewer’s upcoming Coming 2 America, Illumination’s Hop and many hybrid animated franchise titles such as Garfield and Alvin and the Chipmunks films.

Said MGM Film Group Chairman Michael De Luca and Film Group President Pamela Abdy, “We are so pleased to have Michele join us here at MGM. Over her long career, she has worked alongside some of the world’s great filmmakers, and helped to steer an incredible array of projects. We are thrilled she will be a part of our team as we forge ahead with an exciting lineup of films.”

Said Imperato, “I am excited to be joining MGM, a studio with a deep commitment to great storytelling. I am equally as happy to be working with Mike, Pam and the entire team as we look ahead to bring an incredible slate of movies to theaters around the world.”

Recently announced MGM film projects include Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives, The Martian author Andy Weir’s next novel (aka Project Hail Mary) with Chris Lord and Phil Miller, George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing and Tommy Kail’s feature adaptation of Fiddler on the Roof. Upcoming MGM releases include Candyman from writer/producer Jordan Peele on Sept. 25, ; the 25th film in the James Bond series No Time to Die on Nov. 20; Respect starring Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson on Dec. 25; Dog co-directed by Channing Tatum (who will also star) and Reid Carolin on Feb.12, 2021; Samaritan starring Sylvester Stallone on June 4, 2021; The Addams Family 2 on Oct. 8, 2021, David Slade’s Dark Harvest on Oct. 24, 2021; and Ridley Scott’s Gucci project on Nov. 26, 2021.