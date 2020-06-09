MGM Closes First-Look Deal With ‘Austin Powers’ Producer Jennifer Todd

MGM has finalized a first-look feature film production deal with producer Jennifer Todd and her company Jennifer Todd Pictures.

The deal brings Todd back together with MGM Film Group chairman Michael De Luca, the two having worked together in the 1990s when she produced the Austin Powers franchise, Boiler Room, and Now and Then for New Line when De Luca was at the helm of the studio. The duo recently produced the 89th and 90th Academy Awards, which were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

“MGM’s enduring legacy as a home for great storytellers is further burnished with the addition of Jennifer to our studio family,” said De Luca. Added Pamela Abdy, MGM Film Group president: “The opportunity to make films with Jennifer is hugely exciting to us both and we are beyond thrilled she is joining us here.”

Said Todd; “I started my career producing films for Mike and am thrilled to have the opportunity again. Mike, Pam and I share a deep love of film and I’m very excited to see what we can make together.”

Brittany Hapner will continue to run development and produce, with Todd serving as SVP of the company. Chloe Hales is creative executive.

Todd recently produced the Warner Bros drama The Way Back starring Ben Affleck. She is also an EP on Showtime’s City on a Hill starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge. Her near $3 billion-grossing filmography includes such movies as Jason Bourne, Alice In Wonderland, Alice Through the Looking Glass, Celeste and Jesse Forever, Across the Universe, Memento and Affleck’s Live by Night. She serves as a governor in the Producers Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Todd’s deal was negotiated by Michael Gendler of Gendler & Kelly.