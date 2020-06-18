MGM & Audio Up Team On ‘Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader’ Podcast Hosted By Jeff Foxworthy

MGM and Audio Up, the new podcast content production studio, platform and network, are teaming to launch an Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader podcast, hosted by original series host and executive producer Jeff Foxworthy.

The Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader podcast is a curated selection of the series’ best and most popular episodes culled from its library of more than 500 shows. The podcast will launch 20 episodes on June 25 across all podcast streaming platforms, with each featuring a celebrity contestant visiting the “classroom” to challenge the 5th graders in a game of grade school smarts. Celebrity guests will include Bethenny Frankel, Adam Corolla, Holly Robinson Peete, Brad Garrett, Chris Harrison, Dr. Drew, and more.

Related Story MGM Takes Stake In Audio Up, A Podcast Producer And Network

The Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader series, co-created and produced by MGM’s Worldwide Television Chairman Mark Burnett, ran for five seasons on Fox Primetime, followed by 300 original episodes for syndication, before it was relaunched in 2019 on Nickelodeon. Barry Poznick, MGM’s President of Unscripted & Alternative Television and Orion Television, co-created the format with Burnett. The ultimate quiz show follows adult contestants putting their knowledge to the test by answering questions taken directly from elementary school curriculum.

Currently nominated for its second Daytime Emmy Award in the Best Game Show category, Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader has also been nominated for multiple Kid’s Choice Awards and People’s Choice Awards, and in 2007 took home the Family Television Award for Best Reality Show. The series has been produced in more than 70 countries around the world.

The Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader podcast is the latest in a series of projects MGM and Audio Up are developing together, including a new scripted podcast Make It Up As We Go, starring Dennis Quaid and Scarlett Burke.