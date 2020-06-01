MENA Production Outfit MBC Studios Names New COO

Leading MENA media company MBC Group has named George Ghorra as Chief Operating Officer of its in-house production arm MBC Studios.

Ghorra previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Beirut-based Imagic Group, a Pan-Arab TV and digital production group. He also worked for EndemolShine Group in the MENA region.

At MBC Studios, he will oversee all operational and financial activity as the company looks to expand in MENA. It is planing to deliver more exclusive, original shows for its in-house streaming service Shahid VIP, a leading Arabic-language VOD platform in the region.

Ghorra will report to MBC Studios’ Managing Director, Peter Smith, who is part of the executive team that reports to MBC group CEO, Marc Antoine d’Halluin.

“We are delighted to welcome George to MBC Group,” said d’Halluin. “Peter Smith and his team are doing an amazing job with a fast increasing pipeline of high-end productions. George comes with a fantastic track record in the media and production industry and will help the team to build a solid production organization that can deliver the highest quality TV series.”