Melania Trump resisted a bid by Ivanka Trump to rename the First Lady’s White House office the “First Family Office” and move into the space in the early days of the Trump administration, a new book claims.

The book, Art of her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump by Mary Jordan (Simon & Schuster), was excerpted Saturday in the Washington Post.

The book claims Donald Trump was so surprised by his victory that he had to cancel a planned trip to his Scotland resort after his surprise win in the 2016 presidential elections.

In the early days of the Trump presidency, Melania Trump remained in New York’s Trump Tower with their son, Barron, reportedly while she renegotiated her prenuptial agreement with her husband.

That’s when Ivanka Trump made her move, attempting to take office space in the White House East Wing traditionally reserved for the First Lady.

Melania Trump was not having it.

“With Melania away, Ivanka used the private theater, with its plush red seats, and enjoyed other White House perks,” Jordan wrote. “Some said she treated the private residence as if it were her own home. Melania did not like it. When she and Barron finally moved in, she put an end to the “revolving door” by enforcing firm boundaries.”

The White House has denied the book’s claims.