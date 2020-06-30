Mel Brooks Remembers His Friend Of 70 Years, Carl Reiner: “Nobody Could Do It Better”

Mel Brooks, whose close friendship with the late Carl Reiner stretched back to the 1950s, has posted a tribute to his old Your Show of Shows costar.

“Carl was a giant,” said Brooks on Twitter, “unmatched in his contributions to entertainment. He created comedy gems.”

Brooks recalled meeting Reiner in 1950 on Your Show of Shows and, said Brooks, “We’ve been best friends ever since.”

Of his experience doing The 2,000 Year Old Man with Reiner, Brooks remembered, “There was no better straight man in the world.” The bit became a regular thing for the duo, who went on to create hit albums and a book based on it, winning a Grammy in the process.

Whether it was writing or performing or being a best friend, “nobody could do it better” than Reiner, said Brooks.

In later years, according to Vanity Fair, Reiner and Brooks would get together every evening at Reiner’s home, eat dinner, watch Jeopardy and then watch a movie.

Last Week Reiner posted a video to social media and said that, among the things his life he is most proud of is his work with Brooks. He called Brooks “the single most funny human being that ever existed.”

On Tuesday Brooks returned the sentiment to his pal of 7 decades simply and profoundly. “I loved him,” said Brooks. “He will be greatly missed.”