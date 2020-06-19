Mayim Bialik-Jim Parson’s Louisville-Set Series ‘Call Me Kat’ Makes Donation To City’s Bail Fund

EXCLUSIVE: The cast, crew and producers of Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons’ new Fox comedy series Call Me Kat, set in Louisville, KY, have joined together to make a donation to the city’s Community Bail Fund to help those arrested in recent protests.

Protests over the deaths of Breonna Taylor, who lived in Louisville and was shot and killed by police executing a no-knock search warrant at her home, and George Floyd are entering their 23rd day in the city and have resulted in multiple arrests.

Louisville is the hometown of the show’s writer Darlene Hunt.

Darlene Hunt Photo by Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

“I set our upcoming Fox series in Louisville to honor my hometown,” said Hunt. “But in light of current events, supporting the Louisville Community Bail Fund seemed like an important way to not only honor my hometown but to also hopefully promote positive change.”

Added Bialik: “Because our show is set in a location which has been a significant part of the ongoing conversation surrounding the current events in our country, we wanted to start our season with a show of solidarity as a family and support those needing legal and financial assistance due to the events in and around Louisville.”

The show will begin filming this fall for a midseason premiere. Leslie Jordan, Julian Gant, Cheyenne Jackson, Swoosie Kurtz and Kyla Pratt also star.

Written by Hunt, Call Me Kat is based on Miranda Hart’s BBC series Miranda. It centers around Kat (Bialik), a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother Sheila (Kurtz) to prove that you can NOT have everything you want — and still be happy. Which is why she spent her life savings to open a Cat Café in Louisville, KY.

Hunt executive produces with Bialik, Parsons and Todd Spiewak for That’s Wonderful Productions, Angie Stephenson for BBC Studios, Hart and McCarthy-Miller. Eric Norsoph produces for That’s Wonderful along with Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught for Bialik’s Sad Clown Productions. That’s Wonderful, Sad Clown and BBC Studios co-produce in association with Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment.