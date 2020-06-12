‘Matrix 4’ Moves To 2022, ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Stomps To 2021 & More: Warner Bros. Release Date Change Friday

Click to Skip Ad
The Matrix
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1633909a) The Matrix, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-anne Moss Film and Television Moviestore/Shutterstock

It just won’t stop. Warner Bros. in the wake of moving Tenet from July 17 to July 31 and Wonder Woman 1984 from Aug. 14 to Oct. 2, has shifted a number of its movies on the 2020 schedule to deeper in the calendar.

Matrix 4which currently paused production in Berlin, Germany and may start up next month goes from May 21, 2021 to April 1, 2022.

Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong will no longer go on Nov. 20 this year, rather will take over Matrix 4‘s May 21, 2021 date.

Robert Zemeckis’ feature adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Witches is unset for the time being, no longer going on Oct. 9.

Warner Bros. cartoon action hybrid Tom & Jerry moves off Dec. 23 and heads to March 5, 2021.

Meanwhile, New Line is scheduling an untitled horror movie for June 4, 2021.

And Warners is taking an untitled event movie off the Oct. 16 calendar this year.

