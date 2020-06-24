Comic-Con@Home: Hulu Bringing Marvel’s ‘Helstrom’ & ‘Crossing Swords’ To Virtual Fest Next Month

Just hours after Disney Television Studios unveiled their Comic-Con@Home slate for next month, corporate cousin Hulu is now bringing the heat to the virtual fanfest.

The streamer announced that the dark and horror-filled Marvel’s Helstrom is among its offering coming to the coronavirus created online version of the annual SDCC. With The Walking Dead franchise and The Simpsons among those already onboard, Comic-Con@Home is set to run from July 23-26.

Along with the Paul Zbyszewski EP’d Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon making its SDCC debut, Hulu will also be bringing the Thomas Middleditch-led aliens comedy Solar Opposites and the raunchy Crossing Swords. In a case of brand double-dipping, the second season sneak peek at the Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan co-created Solar Opposites was part of the Disney TV announcement earlier today

Earlier this month, SDCC canceled the 51st edition of their annual shindig due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of physical exhibit halls, panels will be streamed online free of charge in a initiative bluntly now artfully called Comic-Con@Home.

No precise info yet on when the Hulu panels will run or who will be on them, but stay tuned true believers.

Helstrom

As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Hulu Original Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.

Helstrom is created for television and executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski along with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb. Helstrom is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.

Solar Opposites

Hulu Original Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan are co-creators of Solar Opposites. The executive producers and writers are Justin Roiland, Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel. Solar Opposites is produced by 20th Century Fox Television for Hulu.

Crossing Swords

Hulu Original Crossing Swords follows Patrick, a good hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle. His dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell. War, murder, full frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?

Crossing Swords is created and written by John Harvatine IV and Tom Root and directed by John Harvatine IV. Sony/Stoopid Buddy Stoodios serves as the studio.