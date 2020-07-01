Marv Albert To Sit Out NBA’s Restarted Season In Orlando

No!

The legendary NBA announcer who famously cries “Yes!” when a basket is made won’t be doing any play-by-play when the league’s restarts its paused season. Marv Albert told the New York Post today that he has opted out of calling the games for TNT when they start at Walt Disney World in Orlando next month.

Albert, 79, Turner’s lead NBA announcer, told the paper that he was getting fired up to take part on-site but “had second thoughts” after coronavirus cases spiked in Florida. A spokesman told the Post that Albert might contribute some commentary remotely.

He has been doing NBA play-by-play for Turner Sports since the first Bush administration, having announced New York Knicks and Rangers games since 1963.

The league and its players announced Friday that they had finalized a comprehensive plan for a July 30 restart to the paused 2019-20 season — which includes stringent health and safety protocols — at a single-site campus at Walt Disney World.

Disney agreed to make the Arena, the Field House and Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex the venues for all games for the remainder of the season, which will resume with 22 teams returning to play and no fans.